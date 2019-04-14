Վախճանեցաւ Անզուգական Հայորդի՝ Գաբրիէլ Ինճէճիկեանը

Կիրակի, 14 Ապրիլ, 2019ին վախճանեցաւ մեծ հայորդի մը՝ մանկավարժ, մտաւորական, ազգային հասարակական գործիչ, Ամերիկայի Միացեալ Նահանգներու մէջ հայկական վարժարան բանալու տեսիլքը եւ խիզախութիւնը ունեցող եւ առաջին վարժարանի՝ Ֆերահեանի հիմնադիր–տնօրէն Գաբրիէլ Ինճէճիկեանը:
