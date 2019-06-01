Կարէն Խաչանով «Ռոլան Կարոս»ի Երրորդ Հանգրուանը Հասաւ

ՓԱՐԻԶ, «Ա.Էֆ.Փէ.».- Արհեստավարժ թենիսի «Ռոլան Կարոս»ի մրցաշարքի երկրորդ հանգրուանի մրցումներուն, մրցաշարքին մէջ 10րդ դասուած ռուսահայ Կարէն Խաչանով 30 Մայիսին 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), 0-6, 7-5 արդիւնքով յաղթանակ մը արձանագրեց ֆրանսացի Կրեկուար Պարերիի դիմաց, հասնելով երրորդ հանգրուան։
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.