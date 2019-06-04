Մայիսին Մեթրօն Օգտագործողներու Թիւը 30,712ով Աւելցած Է Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան14 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «ՓանԱրմինիըն».- Մայիս 2019ին, 2018ի նոյն ամսուան հետ համեմատած՝ Երեւանի Մեթրոփոլիթենը 30,712ով աւելի շատ ուղեւորներու սպասարկած է: Մայիս ամսուն, ընդհանուր առմամբ, Երեւանի Մեթրօն տեղափոխած է 1.73 միլիոն ուղեւոր: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
