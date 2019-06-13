ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Արտաքին գործոց նախարարութեան մամլոյ խօսնակ Աննա Նաղդալեան հաղորդեց, թէ համատեղութեան կարգով Թուրքմէնիստանի, Աֆղանիստանի եւ Տաճիկիստանի մօտ Հայաստանի արտակարգ եւ լիազօր դեսպան Գառնիկ Բադալեան յանկարծամահ եղած է:
1958ին ծնած Բադալեան Հայաստանի արտակարգ դեսպանի եւ լիազօր նախարարի դիւանագիտական աստիճան ունէր:
