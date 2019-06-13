Այս տարուան առաջին հինգ ամիսներուն, քաթարցի գործարարները Պոլսոյ սակարանէն մօտաւորապէս 790 միլիոն տոլար արժողութեամբ ներդրումներ ետ վերցուցած են:
