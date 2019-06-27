Քանի Մը Տողով

Հիւսիսային Կովկասը Իրան-Ռուսիա տնտեսական յարաբերութիւններու դարպասն է, յայտարարեց Իրան-Ռուսիա առեւտրատնտեսական համագործակցութեան միացեալ յանձնախումբի համանախագահ եւ Իրանի ուժանիւթի նախարար Ռեզա Արտաքանեան, Հիւսիսային Կովկասի հարցերու Ռուսիոյ նախարար Սերկէյ Չերպոթարիովի հետ հանդիպումի մը ընթացքին։
