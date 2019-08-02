Այս տարուան առաջին վեց ամիսներուն ընթացքին, Թուրքիա այցելած են 18 միլիոն զբօսաշրջիկներ, ինչ որ 13.2 տոկոսով աճ մըն է անցեալ տարուան տուեալին հետ համեմատած։
Այս տարուան առաջին վեց ամիսներուն ընթացքին, Թուրքիա այցելած են 18 միլիոն զբօսաշրջիկներ, ինչ որ 13.2 տոկոսով աճ մըն է անցեալ տարուան տուեալին հետ համեմատած։
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.