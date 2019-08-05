Արձանագրուած Է Արտաքին Պետական Պարտքի Նուազումի Միտում

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի արտաքին պետական պարտքը նուազման միտում դրսեւորած է 2015էն ի վեր առաջին անգամն ըլլալով: Այս լուրը հաղորդեց Հայաստանի կառավարութեան էջը:
2019ի Յունիսի դրութեամբ, վերջին 15 ամիսներուն Հայաստանի արտաքին պետական պարտքը նուազած է 120 միլիոն տոլարով կամ 2.1 տոկոսով։
