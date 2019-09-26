Արցախի Բանակը Վար Առած Է Ատրպէյճանական Անօդաչու Սարք Մը

ՍՏԵՓԱՆԱԿԵՐՏ, «Ապառաժ».- 25 Սեպտեմբերին՝ ժամը 10:15ի շուրջ, Արցախի պաշտպանութեան բանակի հակաօդային պաշտպանութեան ստորաբաժանումներուն կողմէ Ակնայի հատուածին մէջ վար առնուած է հետախուզական թռիչք կատարող Ատրպէյճանի զինուած ոյժերուն պատկանող «ORBITER-2» տիպի անօդաչու սարք մը:
Այդ մասին կը յայտնէ Արցախի բանակի մամլոյ ծառայութիւնը:
