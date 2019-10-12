«Լոս Անճելըս Քինկզ»ի «Հայկական Ժառանգութեան Երեկոյ»ի Հասոյթէն Մաս Մը՝ Հայ-Ամերիկեան Թանգարանին  

ԼՈՍ ԱՆՃԵԼԸՍ.- 17 Հոկտեմբերին տեղի ունենալիք «Լոս Անճելըս Քինկզ»ի «Հայկական Ժառանգութեան Երեկոյ»ի հասոյթէն մաս մը պիտի տրամադրուի Հայ-Ամերիկեան թանգարանին։
Նշենք, որ տոմսերուն սակը 45 տոլարէն կը սկսի։
Տոմսերու կամ յաւելեալ տեղեկութեանց համար՝ այցելել LAKings.com/Armenian կայքը, դիմել (310) 535-4457 թիւին կամ jesseestrada@lakings.com հասցէին։
