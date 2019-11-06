Իսրայէլի Մօտ Հայաստանի Դեսպանը Այցելեց Երուսաղէմի Հայոց Պատրիարքարանը

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Երկիր Մետիա».- 4 Նոյեմբերին Երուսաղէմի Հայոց պատրիարքարանը այցելեց Իսրայէլի մօտ Հայաստանի արտակարգ եւ լիազօր դեսպան Արմէն Սմբատեան, որ հանդիպեցաւ Երուսաղէմի պատրիարք Նուրհան արք. Մանուկեանի հետ:
Հանդիպման ընթացքին քննարկուեցան դեսպանատան եւ պատրիարքութեան միջեւ համագործակցութեան վերաբերող հարցեր:
