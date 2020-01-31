 Յոյն Պատգամաւորը Թրքական Դրօշակ Մը Կը Պատռէ Եւրոպական Խորհրդարանին Մէջ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Էրմենիհապեր».- Պրիւքսէլի մէջ տեղի ունեցած Եւրոպական խորհրդարանի գլխաւոր ժողովի նիստին, յոյն պատգամաւոր Եոաննիս Լակոս թուղթով պատրաստուած Թուրքիոյ դրօշակ մը պատռեց, բողոքելով գաղթականները յունական կղզիներ ղրկելու Անգարայի քաղաքականութեան դէմ։
«Պէտք է վերջ դնել ներգաղթողներու հոսքին», աւելցուց ան:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.