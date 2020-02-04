Քանի Մը Տողով

Լեհաստանի մէջ ինքնաշարժի արկածի մը ենթարկուած կոյր տղամարդ մը վերագտած է մօտաւորապէս 20 տարի առաջ կորսնցուցած իր տեսողութիւնը։ Բժիշկներ չեն կրցած վերծանել այս անակնկալ բուժման պատճառները, որովհետեւ ենթական մերժած է յաւելեալ քննութիւններու ենթարկուիլ։
