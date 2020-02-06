Վանի Մէջ Ձիւնասահանք Մը Առնուազն 23 Զոհեր Պատճառեց

ՊՈԼԻՍ, «ՌԻԱ Նովոսթի».- Վան նահանգին մէջ տեղի ունեցած ձիւնասահանքի մը հետեւանքով 4 Փետրուարին առնուազն 23 զոհեր արձանագրուեցան, ներառեալ՝ 8 ոստիկաններ։
Ըստ Թուրքիոյ ներքին գործոց նախարարութեան՝ ոստիկաններ կրցան ձիւնին տակ մնացած 30է աւելի քաղաքայիններ փրկել։
