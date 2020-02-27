2018էն Ետք Հայաստանի Մէջ Առաւել Քան 1 Միլիոն Անձերու Եկամուտները Բարձրացան

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինեան անդրադարձաւ յեղափոխութենէն ետք Հայաստանի մէջ աշխատավարձերու, թոշակներու եւ նպաստներու բարձրացման:
«2018 թուականի Մայիսից մինչ օրս Հայաստանում աւելի քան 1 միլիոն մարդու աշխատավարձը, թոշակը կամ նպաստը բարձրացել է», «Ֆէյսպուք»ի իր էջին վրայ գրած է Փաշինեան։
