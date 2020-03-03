ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինեանի որոշումով Աննա Վարդապետեան նշանակուեցաւ վարչապետի օգնական, իսկ Մանէ Գէորգեան՝ մամլոյ նոր բանբեր։
