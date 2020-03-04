Ուժգին Մրրիկներ Առնուազն 22 Զոհեր Խլեցին Թենըսիի Մէջ

0304NashvilleՆԵՇՎԻԼ, «Էյ.Փի.».- 2էն 3 Մարտ լուսցող գիշերուան ընթացքին, Թենըսիի կեդրոնական շրջանները հարուածած երկու ուժգին մրրիկները առնուազն 22 զոհեր խլեցին եւ նիւթական ծանր վնասներ պատճառեցին։

