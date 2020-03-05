Ծնաւ Հենրիկ Մխիթարեանի Առջինեկը

0305Henrig3

0305Henrig3

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Լրագիր».- Ծնաւ Հայաստանի ֆութպոլի ազգային հաւաքականի աւագ եւ իտալական «Ռոմա»ի մէջ խաղացող Հենրիկ Մխիթարեանի առջինեկը՝ Համլետը։ Այս մասին գրած է իտալական ակումբը «Թուիթըր»ի պաշտօնական էջին վրայ:

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top