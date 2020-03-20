Հայաստանի Մէջ «Քորոնա» Ժահրով Վարակուած Անձերու Հաստատուած Թիւը Հասաւ 136ի

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի մէջ «Քորոնա» ժահրով վարակուած անձերու հաստատուած թիւը հասաւ 136ի: Ցարդ բուժուած է մէկ անձ. մահեր չկան։

 

