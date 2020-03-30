Հայաստանի Մէջ «Քորոնա»ով Վարակուածներուն Թիւը Հասաւ 482ի

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի մէջ արձանագրուած է «Քորոնա» ժահրով վարակուած անձերու 58 նոր պարագաներ: Այս մասին հաղորդեց առողջապահութեան նախարարի մամլոյ խօսնակ Ալինա Նիկողոսեան: 30 Մարտի դրութեամբ Հայաստանի մէջ կան «Քորոնա» ժահրի հաստատուած 482 պարագաներ եւ արձանագրուած են 3 մահեր:
Ըստ անոր՝ ժահրէն ապաքինածներուն թիւը հասած է 30ի։
