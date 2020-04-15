ՄԱՀԱԶԴ. ԳՈՒՐԳԷՆ (ԱԲԻԿ) ԱՍԱՏՈՒՐԵԱՆ

ԳՈՒՐԳԷՆ (ԱԲԻԿ) ԱՍԱՏՈՒՐԵԱՆ
(Ծնեալ՝ Օգոստոս 7, 1927ին)
Սրտի դառն կսկիծով կը գուժենք մեր սիրեցեալ ամուսնոյն, հօր, մեծ հօր եւ հարազատին՝ Գուրգէն Ասատուրեանի մահը, որ պատահեցաւ Հինգշաբթի, Ապրիլ 2, 2020ին։
Սգակիրներ՝
Այրին՝ Իդա Ասատուրեան
Դուստրը՝ Ռուբինա եւ Արեգ Ագանեան
Դուստրը՝ Ջինա Սուքիաս
Զաւակը՝ Ռուբիկ եւ Գիլդա Ասատուրեան
Թոռները՝ Միշէլ, Նիքի, Ջան-Մայքըլ, Նաթալիա, Անդրու եւ Քրիստըն
Եւ համայն հարազատներն ու բարեկամները
