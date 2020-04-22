Թուրքիոյ Մէջ Հայոց Ցեղասպանութեան Զոհերու Յիշատակին Նուիրուած Ձեռնարկները՝ Առցանց

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Էրմենիհապեր»․- Թուրքիոյ մէջ, 2010էն ի վեր կը նշուի Հայոց Ցեղասպանութեան զոհերու յիշատակի օրը՝ Ապրիլ 24ին: Այս տարի, համաճարակին պատճառով, անիկա պիտի գործադրուի առցանց, կը գրէ «Ակօս» թերթը։
Թրքական «DurDe» («Ո՛չ ըսէ ազգայնամոլութեան») հասարակական կազմակերպութիւնը յայտարարած է, թէ տեղական ժամով երեկոյեան ժամը 7ին սկսող ոգեկոչման կարելի է հետեւիլ www.facebook.com/events/554280388546271/ կամ www.facebook.com/DurDe.Platformu/posts/10158305270640775 կայքէջերուն վրայ:
