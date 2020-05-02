Հայաստանի Մէջ՝ «Քորոնա» Ժահրի 82 Նոր Պարագաներ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Սիվիլնեթ».- 1 Մայիսի դրութեամբ` Հայաստանի մէջ «Քորոնա» ժահրով վարակուածներուն ընդհանուր թիւը հասաւ 2148՝ մէկ օրուան ընթաքին աւելնալով 82ով։ Առողջացածներուն թիւը 977 է, բուժուածներունը՝ 1136, մահերունը՝ 33։

