Ամերիկայի Դեսպանատունը Արտակարգ Իրավիճակներու Նախարարութեան Յատկացուց 520 Պաշտպանիչ Հագուստներ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի մէջ Միացեալ Նահանգներու դեսպանատունը Հայաստանի արտակարգ իրավիճակներու նախարարութեան յատկացուց 520 պաշտպանիչ լրիւ հագուստներ:
Նախարարութեան Փրկարար ծառայութեան տնօրէն Վրէժ Գաբրիէլեան շնորհակալութիւն յայտնեց այս աջակցութեան համար:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.