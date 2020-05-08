ՄԱՀԱԶԴ. ՕՀԱՆՆԷՍ (ՕՆՆԻԿ) ՍԷՕՅԼԵՄԵԶԵԱՆ

Սրտի դառն կսկիծով կը գուժենք մեր սիրեցեալ ամուսնոյն, հօր, մեծ հօր եւ հարազատին՝ Օհաննէս Սէօյլեմեզեանի մահը, որ պատահեցաւ Երեքշաբթի, Մայիս 5, 2020ին։
Սգակիրներ՝
Այրին՝ Անի Սէօյլեմեզեան
Զաւակը՝ Վարուժ եւ Քեթի Սէօյլեմեզեան
Զաւակը՝ Պերճ եւ Տեպորա Սէօյլեմեզեան
Թոռները՝ Անի, Էրիքա, Քրիսթին եւ Մայքըլ
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.