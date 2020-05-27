Հայաստանի Մէջ «Քորոնա»ով Վարակուածներուն Թիւը Հասաւ 7402ի

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Սիվիլնեթ».- 26 Մայիսի դրութեամբ` Հայաստանի մէջ արձանագրուած են «Քորոնա» ժահրիի վարակման 289 նոր պարագաներ. այսպիսով հաստատուած դէպքերուն ընդհանուր թիւը հասաւ 7402ի։
Առողջացածներուն թիւը հասաւ 3220ի, մահացածներունը՝ 91ի։
Բուժուողներուն թիւը հասաւ 4052ի, ընդհանուր քննութիւններունը՝ 52,554ի։
