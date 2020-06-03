Ծովինար Համբարձումեան՝ Իտալիոյ Մօտ Հայաստանի Դեսպան

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի նախագահ Արմէն Սարգսեան՝ հիմք ընդունելով վարչապետին առաջարկը, Ծովինար Համբարձումեանը նշանակեց Իտալիոյ մօտ Հայաստանի Հանրապետութեան արտակարգ եւ լիազօր դեսպան (նստավայրը՝ Հռոմ)։

