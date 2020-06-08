«Ցեղասպանութեան Որբերը» Ֆիլմը՝ Amazon Prime-ի Վրայ

Հայոց Ցեղասպանութեան որբերու ոդիսականին նուիրուած եւ Պարէտ Մարոնեանի պատրաստած «Orphans of the Genocide» («Ցեղասպանութեան Որբերը») վաւերագրական ֆիլմը արդէն իսկ Amazon Prime համացանցային կայքին վրայ է։

Զայն կարելի է դիտել՝ այցելելով www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0899PPTQ6/ref=share_ios_movie կայքէջը։

