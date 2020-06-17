«Քորոնա» Ժահրի 425 Նոր Պարագաներ Եւ 8 Մահեր

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Սիվիլնեթ».- 16 Յունիսի դրութեամբ ՝Հայաստանի մէջ հաստատուած են «Քորոնա»ի 425 նոր պարագաներ, մահացած են 8 անձեր, եւ ապաքինած են 295 ուրիշներ: Այսպիսով, հաստատուած պարագաներուն թիւը 17,489 է, առողջացածներունը՝ 6571, բուժուողներունը՝ 10,529, իսկ մահերունը՝ 293։
