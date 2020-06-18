«Քորոնա» Ժահրով Վարակուածներուն Թիւը Հասաւ 18,033ի Գլխաւոր Լուրեր Լուրեր Պատկերաւոր Լուրեր6 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Սիվիլնեթ».- 17 Յունիսի դրութեամբ՝ Հայաստանի մէջ հաստատուած են «Քորոնա» ժահրի 544 նոր պարագաներ, մահացած են 9 անձեր եւ ապաքինած են 243 ուրիշներ: Հայաստանի մէջ վարակուածներու թիւը արդէն 18,033 է, իսկ մահերունը՝ 302։ Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
