Արցախին Մէջ «Քորոնա» Ժահրի Հաստատուած Պարագաներուն Թիւը 97ն Է

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Սիվիլնեթ».- 22 Յունիսի դրութեամբ՝ Արցախի մէջ «Քորոնա» ժահրի հաստատուած պարագանուն թիւը 97ն է: Մեկուսացման մէջ կը գտնուին 81 քաղաքացիներ:
Արցախի տեղեկատուական շտապի փոխանցած տեղեկութեան` քննութիւն կատարած էեն1654 քաղաքացիներ: Մինչ օրս, Արցախի մէջ «Քորոնա»էն մահացողներ չկան։
