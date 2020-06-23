ՑԱՒԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ. ՄԱՐՕ ԳԱՆՏԱՀԱՐԵԱՆ

Վաստակաւոր կրթական մշակ Մարօ Գանտահարեանի մահուան տխուր առիթով, «Ասպարէզ»ի խմբագրական կազմը եւ պաշտօնէութիւնը իրենց խորազգաց ցաւակցութիւնները կը յայտնեն անոր զաւակին՝ իրենց պաշտօնակից «Ազդակ» օրաթերթի տնօրէն եւ գլխաւոր խմբագիր Շահան Գանտահարեանին եւ անոր հարազատներուն:
