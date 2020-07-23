ՑԱՒԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ. ՆԱԶԱՐԷԹ ՏԱՔԷՍԵԱՆի

118-DG4501

ՆԱԶԱՐԷԹ ՏԱՔԷՍԵԱՆի մահուան տխուր առիթով, ՀՅԴ «Գարեգին Նժդեհ» կոմիտէութեան ընկեր-ընկերուհիները իրենց խորազգաց ցաւակցութիւնները կը յայտնեն հանգուցեալի ընտանեկան պարագաներուն եւ համայն հարազատներուն։

