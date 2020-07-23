ՑԱՒԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ. ՄՈՎՍԷՍ ԳԷՈՐԳԵԱԱՆի Մահազդ-Հոգեհանգիստ2 hours ago ՄՈՎՍԷՍ ԳԷՈՐԳԵԱԱՆի մահուան տխուր առիթով, ՀՅԴ «Լեռնավայր » կոմիտէութեան ընկեր-ընկերուհիները իրենց խորազգաց ցաւակցութիւնները կը յայտնեն հանգուցեալի զաւակին՝ իրենց ընկերներէն Հրայր Գէորգեանին, ընտանեկան պարագաներուն եւ համայն հարազատներուն։ Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.