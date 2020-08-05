Ապաքինման մաղթանք Նորա Բարսեղեանին եւ անոր ընտանիքին

«Ասպարէզ»ի խմբագրութիւնը եւ անձնակազմը շուտափոյթ ապաքինում կը մաղթեն իրենց աշխատակիցներէն Նորա Բարսեղեանին եւ անոր ընտանիքին, որոնք ապաքինման շրջան կը բոլորեն Պէյրութի պայթումին պատճառաւ վիրաւորուելէ ետք:

