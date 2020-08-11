Պէյրութի Պայթումին Պատճառով Զոհուած Է Նաեւ Քոյր Սոֆի Խոսրովեան

0810Sofi

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արեւելք»․- Պէյրութի պայթումէն զոհուածներու շարքին է նաեւ քոյր Սոֆի Խոսրովեան: Քոյր Սոֆին իրանահայ էր եւ իբրեւ մայրապետ կը ծառայէր Լիբանանի վանքերէն մէկուն մէջ: Ան Գթութեան քոյրերու միաբանութեան անդամ էր:

