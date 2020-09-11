Պըրպենքի Հայ Դատը 400 Դիմակներ Կը Նուիրէ Պըրպենքի Միացեալ Կրթաշրջանին

ՊԸՐՊԵՆՔ․- Պըրպենքի Հայ Դատի յանձնախումբը կը հաղորդէ, թէ 400 դիմակներ նուիրած է քաղաքին երեխաներուն կենսական սպասարկութիւններ մատուցող՝ Պըրպենքի Միացեալ կրթաշրջանի ուսուցիչներուն եւ անձնակազմի անդամներուն, համաճարակի օրերուն անոնց վարակումի հաւանականութիւնը նուազեցնելու նպատակով։
