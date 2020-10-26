ՑԱՒԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ. ԱՐՄԷՆ ԹԱՊԱՔԵԱՆի Մահազդ-Հոգեհանգիստ17 hours ago ԱՐՄԷՆ ԹԱՊԱՔԵԱՆի մահուան տխուր առիթով, ՀՅԴ Ահարոնեան կոմիտէութեան ընկեր-ընկերուհիները իրենց խորազգաց ցաւակցութիւնները կը յայտնեն հանգուցեալի զաւակներուն՝ իրենց ընկերներէն Ժաք եւ Սեպուհ Թապաքեաններուն, ընտանեկան պարագաներուն եւ համայն հարազատներուն։ Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
