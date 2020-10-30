Յունաստանը Եւ Թուրքիան Ցնցած Երկրաշարժը Առնուազն 14 Զոհեր Խլեց

ԻԶՄԻՐ, «Սի․Էն․Էն․»․- Ուրբաթ օր, Թուրքիոյ արեւմուտքը եւ Յունաստանի Սամոս կղզին ցնցած 7 աստիճան ուժգնութեամբ երկրաշարժը նիւթական մեծ վնասներ պատճառեց յատկապէս Իզմիրի մէջ, ուր քանդուեցան բազմաթիւ շէնքեր, առնուազն 12 անձեր մահացան եւ մօտաւորապէս 450 ուրիշներ վիրաւորուեցան; Սամոսի մէջ երկու անձեր մահացան։
Եգէական ծովուն մէջ պատահած երկրաշարժը զգացուեցաւ նաեւ Պոլսոյ մէջ:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.