Յունաստանը Եւ Թուրքիան Ցնցած Երկրաշարժը Առնուազն 14 Զոհեր Խլեց

Locals look at a damaged building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

ԻԶՄԻՐ, «Սի․Էն․Էն․»․- Ուրբաթ օր, Թուրքիոյ արեւմուտքը եւ Յունաստանի Սամոս կղզին ցնցած 7 աստիճան ուժգնութեամբ երկրաշարժը նիւթական մեծ վնասներ պատճառեց յատկապէս Իզմիրի մէջ, ուր քանդուեցան բազմաթիւ շէնքեր, առնուազն 12 անձեր մահացան եւ մօտաւորապէս 450 ուրիշներ վիրաւորուեցան; Սամոսի մէջ երկու անձեր մահացան։

Եգէական ծովուն մէջ պատահած երկրաշարժը զգացուեցաւ նաեւ Պոլսոյ մէջ:

