Գոյժ Եղբ. Արտակ Իշխանեանի Գլխաւոր Լուրեր Լուրեր Պատկերաւոր Լուրեր2 hours ago ԳՈՅԺ ՀՄԸՄի Կեդրոնական վարչութիւնը կը գուժէ նահատակութիւնը ՀՄԸՄի Արցախի անդրանիկ վարչութեան անդամ՝ ԵՂԲ. ԱՐՏԱԿ ԻՇԽԱՆԵԱՆԻ որ հերոսաբար զոհուեցաւ Արցախի ինքնապաշտպանութեան կռիւներուն, Շաբաթ, 31 Հոկտեմբեր 2020ին։ Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.