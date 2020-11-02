Գոյժ Եղբ. Արտակ Իշխանեանի

ISHKHANIAN

ISHKHANIANԳՈՅԺ

ՀՄԸՄի Կեդրոնական վարչութիւնը կը գուժէ նահատակութիւնը ՀՄԸՄի Արցախի անդրանիկ վարչութեան անդամ՝

ԵՂԲ. ԱՐՏԱԿ ԻՇԽԱՆԵԱՆԻ

որ հերոսաբար զոհուեցաւ Արցախի ինքնապաշտպանութեան կռիւներուն, Շաբաթ, 31 Հոկտեմբեր 2020ին։

 

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top