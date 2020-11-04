Իզմիրի Երկրաշարժին Զոհերուն Թիւը 105ի Հասաւ Միջազգային9 hours ago ԻԶՄԻՐ, «Ռոյթըրզ»․- 30 Հոկտեմբերին Իզմիրի մէջ պատահած երկրաշարժին զոհերուն թիւը Երեքշաբթի օր հասաւ 105ի, իսկ վիրաւորներուն թիւը՝ 1026ի: Քանդուած 17 բազմաբնակարան շենքերէն 5ին աւերակներուն մէջ կը շարունակուին որոնման եւ փրկարարական աշխատանքները: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
