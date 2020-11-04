Իզմիրի Երկրաշարժին Զոհերուն Թիւը 105ի Հասաւ

ԻԶՄԻՐ, «Ռոյթըրզ»․- 30 Հոկտեմբերին Իզմիրի մէջ պատահած երկրաշարժին զոհերուն թիւը Երեքշաբթի օր հասաւ 105ի, իսկ վիրաւորներուն թիւը՝ 1026ի:

Քանդուած 17 բազմաբնակարան շենքերէն 5ին աւերակներուն մէջ կը շարունակուին որոնման եւ փրկարարական աշխատանքները:

