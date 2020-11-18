Մաքրոն Խոստացաւ Մարդասիրական Օգնութիւն Ուղարկել Հայաստան

1117macron

1117macron

 

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ․- «Ազնաւուր» հիմնադրամի համահիմնադիր Նիկոլա Ազնաւուր կը տեղեկացնէ, թէ Ֆրանսայի նախագահ Էմանուէլ Մաքրոն Էլիզէ պալատին մէջ ընդունեց Ֆրանսայի հայ համայնքի ներկայացուցիչները եւ խոստացաւ մարդասիրական օգնութիւն ուղարկել Հայաստան:

