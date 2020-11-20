Մանուէլ Գրիգորեան Մահացաւ

1120Manuel

1120Manuel

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Նիուզ».- Մահացաւ Ազգային ժողովի նախկին պատգամաւոր, Երկրապահ կամաւորներու միութեան նախկին նախագահ, Արցախի հերոս, զօր. Մանուէլ Գրիգորեան:

Տեղեկութիւնը փոխանցեց Գրիգորեանի փաստաբան Արսէն Մկրտչեան։

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top