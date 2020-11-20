Մանուէլ Գրիգորեան Մահացաւ Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան16 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Նիուզ».- Մահացաւ Ազգային ժողովի նախկին պատգամաւոր, Երկրապահ կամաւորներու միութեան նախկին նախագահ, Արցախի հերոս, զօր. Մանուէլ Գրիգորեան: Տեղեկութիւնը փոխանցեց Գրիգորեանի փաստաբան Արսէն Մկրտչեան։ Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedinactive){li-icon[type=linkedin-bug][color=inverse] .background{fill Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.