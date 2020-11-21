Ատրպէյճանի Զինուած Ուժերը Մտան Աղտամի Շրջանը

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Ազատութիւն»․- Եռակողմ յայտարարութեան համաձայն՝ Ատրպէյճանի բանակի ստորաբաժանումները այսօր մուտք գործեցին Աղտամի շրջանը, կը հաղոդէ Ատրպէյճանի պաշտպանութեան նախարարութիւնը:
Ըստ 9 Նոյեմբերին ստորագրուած յայտարարութեան՝ հայկական կողմը պետք է Աղտամի շրջանը վերադարձնէր մինչեւ 20 Նոյեմբեր:
