Արցախի Նուիրուած Թուային Ցուցանակ Կլենտէյլի Մէջ

ԿԼԵՆՏԷՅԼ,- Կլենտէյլի Արցախ թաղը այցելողները այսուհետեւ առիթ պիտի ունենան դիտելու Արցախի Հանրապետութեան նուիրուած թուային ցուցանակը՝ 4thWall համակարգչային յաւելուածին միջոցաւ (www.4thwallapp.org)։
Augmented reality (AR) արհեստագիտութեամբ իրականացուած ծրագիրին հեղինակներն են՝ Քամի Աբրահամեան, Նենսի Պէյքըր Քէյհիլ, Մաշինքա Ֆիրունց Յակոբեան եւ Նելլի Սարգսեան։
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.