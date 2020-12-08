ՑԱՒԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ. ԱՐՍԻՆԷ ՅԱՐՈՒԹԻՒՆԵԱՆի

ԱՐՍԻՆԷ ՅԱՐՈՒԹԻՒՆԵԱՆի մահուան տխուր առիթով, ՀՕՄի «Սիփան» մասնաճիւղի վարչութիւնն ու անդամուհիները իրենց իրենց խորազգաց ցաւակցութիւնները կը յայտնեն հանգուցեալի զաւակներւն, ընտանեկան պարագաներուն եւ համայն հարազատներուն։

