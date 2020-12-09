ՑԱՒԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ. ԴԱՒԻԹ ԵՐԷՑԵԱՆի

ԴԱՒԻԹ ԵՐԷՑԵԱՆի մահուան տխուր առիթով (մահացած՝ Հայաստան), ՀՅԴ «Գարեգին Նժդեհ» կոմիտէութեան ընկեր-ընկերուհիները իրենց խորազգաց ցաւակցութիւնները կը յայտնեն հանգուցեալի եղբօր՝ իրենց ընկերներէն Րաֆֆի Երէցեանին, ընտանեկան պարագաներուն եւ համայն հարազատներուն։
