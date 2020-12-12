ԳՈՅԺ` ԵՂԲ․ ՊԱՏՐԻԿ ԿԻՒԼՊԷՆԿԵԱՆԻ

GULBENGIAN

GULBENGIAN

ՀՄԸՄի Կեդրոնական վարչութիւնը կը գուժէ միութեան «Արժանեաց» շքանշանակիր, ՀՄԸՄի Կեդրոնական վարչութեան երկար տարիներու բազմավաստակ անդամ

 

ԵՂԲ․ ՊԱՏՐԻԿ ԿԻՒԼՊԷՆԿԵԱՆԻ

 

մահը, որ պատահեցաւ Ուրբաթ, 11 Դեկտեմբեր 2020ին, Պէյրութ։

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top