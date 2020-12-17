Տիգրան Բարսեղեան` «Ասթանա»ի Լաւագոյն Ֆութպոլիստը

Հայաստանի ֆութպոլի ազգային հաւաքականի միջնապահ Տիգրան Բարսեղեան ճանչցուեցաւ իբրեւ Ղազախստանի «Ասթանա» ակումբին նախորդ տարեշրջանի լաւագոյն ֆութպոլիստը:
Խումբին կատարած քուէարկութեան արդիւնքին լոյսին տակ, Բարսեղեան ակումբին համակիրներուն կողմէ ընտրուեցաւ լաւագոյնը:
