Հրատարկուեցան Ճորճ Գիրազեանի Մանկական Չորս Հատորները

ՍԱՆ ՏԻԷԿՕ.- Հեղինակ եւ երաժշտութեան յօրինող Ճորճ Գիրազեանի մանկական չորս հատորները վերջերս հրատարկուեցան «Լօրըլ» հրատարակչատունէն։

Հատորներէն երեքը՝ The Sleeping Violet, Perry the Peacock եւ Beyond the Koala Kingdom, նուիրուած են իր դուստրերուն, իսկ չորրորդին՝ Leo and the Mulberry

Flute-ին ներշնչման աղբիւրը եղած են հեղնակին մեծ հայրը եւ այլ ազգականները։

Հեղինակին մասին յաւելեալ տեղեկութիւններու համար այցելել՝ https://georgekirazian.com կայքը, իսկ գրքոյկներէն ապսպրելու համար՝ https://georgekirazian.com/childrens-books/ կայքէջը։